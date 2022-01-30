Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce sales of $433.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.00 million and the lowest is $374.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

