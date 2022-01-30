Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.13 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

ROST traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

