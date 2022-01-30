Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $31.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.91 billion and the highest is $31.89 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

