Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.35.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.