Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 97.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,597,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,640. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.46.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.