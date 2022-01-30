Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $104.73. 2,874,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

