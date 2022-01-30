Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Global Payments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $147.33. 2,942,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,166. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

