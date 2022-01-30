Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $480,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.40. 54,284,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,255,828. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.