Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $13.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $50.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $50.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $72.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. 80,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,644. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $593.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

