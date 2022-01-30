Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 260,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.