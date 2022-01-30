Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

NYSE AAN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $653.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

