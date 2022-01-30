Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Ziff Davis posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

