Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,868,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. 641,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.