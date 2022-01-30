Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,762 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. 112,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

