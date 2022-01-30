Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $21.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 214,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $492.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

