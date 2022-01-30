Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $859.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.40 million and the highest is $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tronox by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 321,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

