Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Momo stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.60. Momo has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Momo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Momo by 9.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Momo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

