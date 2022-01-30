Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

