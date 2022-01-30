Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CVCY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

