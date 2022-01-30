Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to “Strong-Buy”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SMLP stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

