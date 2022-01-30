Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €111.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €111.00 ($126.14) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($134.09) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.50 ($117.61).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €66.52 ($75.59) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €71.97 and a 200 day moving average of €82.75.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.