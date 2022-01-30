Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZH. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

