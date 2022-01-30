Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.