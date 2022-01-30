ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $79.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock worth $1,098,655,708. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 3,410,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,501. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 814.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

