Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Head to Head Comparison

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

This table compares Zymergen and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 121.26 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.67%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315.34%. Given Absci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Zymergen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

