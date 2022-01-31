$0.17 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.03. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $44.41 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

