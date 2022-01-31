$0.17 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.03. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.
Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.
YNDX opened at $44.41 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
