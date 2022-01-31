$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 6,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,042. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

