$0.29 EPS Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. 1,994,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,996. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $651.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

