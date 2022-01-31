$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,829,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

