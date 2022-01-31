$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $3.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,473,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $17,465,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. 18,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.