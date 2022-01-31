$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

