-$0.75 EPS Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently commented on TCRR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $123.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.