$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.