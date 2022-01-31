$1.30 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

