$1.45 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,626. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after buying an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

