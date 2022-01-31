$100.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce $100.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.17 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $449.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,236,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewAge by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NewAge by 25.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NewAge by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

