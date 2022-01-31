10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.72 Million

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post sales of $147.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $679.28 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $691.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $8.87 on Monday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,926. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,046. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $111,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

