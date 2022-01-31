10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,236 shares of company stock worth $31,102,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,784. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

