$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $12.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.17 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.94 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

