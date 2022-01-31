1,231 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 678,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

