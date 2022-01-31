$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.78 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MRCC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

