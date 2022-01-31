1,375 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $144.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

