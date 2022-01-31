$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $9,148,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

