$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $17.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.28 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.78 billion to $82.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

WFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. 1,381,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,432,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

