$170.05 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.15 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,484. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.