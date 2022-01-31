185,000 Shares in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,500. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60. Stryve Foods Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

