$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.10 million and the highest is $192.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $752.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.40 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

