$2.15 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to post $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

