$211.40 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $211.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $211.80 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $909.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $909.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $844.45 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $884.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 6,981,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

