$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post sales of $229.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.74 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $876,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

